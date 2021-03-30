Myanmar Military Chief Threw Dinner Party While His Troops Shot Down 114 Civilians: Report

While the Myanmar military shot down more than hundreds of civilians on March 27, the junta chief Min Aung Hlaing reportedly threw a lavish dinner party on the same day. Images posted on social media showed the coup leaders dressed in a bow tie and a white, medal-laden jacket walking a red carpet, greeting attendees and sitting down to a meal to mark Armed Forces Day. The Advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), on the other hand, reported the soldiers on Saturday killed 114 people - including children - in 44 towns and cities across the country.

It is worth mentioning that the death toll in Myanmar has been steadily increasing as authorities grow more forceful with their suppression of opposition to the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup also reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

US suspends diplomatic trade engagement

US President Joe Biden also joined a chorus of international condemnation on Sunday and said that the situation in Myanmar was “terrible”. He described the actions of the military as “absolutely outrageous” and imposed sanction on several of the generals, including Min Aung Hlaing and two military-owned conglomerates. Moreover, on Monday, the Biden administration also announced the suspension of all diplomatic trade engagement with Myanmar.

According to AAPP, throughout Monday, crackdowns and shootings, however, continued across the nation and at least 14 people were shot dead. The association also reported that at least 510 people have been killed since the coup last month. According to CNN, the AAPP said that amidst crackdowns in Kyauk Myaung, Tamwe Township, Yangon Region, people banged pots and pans in protest. At that time, the junta forces told people they will arson neighbourhoods if people continue, AAPP said.

(Image: AP/Twitter)

