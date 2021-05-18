Myanmar Military Coup: Activists Say 802 People Killed By Security Forces

Quick links:
More than 800 people have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since the February 1 military coup. Six opposition rebels have been killed in Myanmar on May 16, according to the activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. A total of 4120 people are presently under detention while 5210 people have been arrested since the coup.
The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging the November elections. After the February 1 coup, thousands of people have been protesting against the junta forces. The people of Myanmar are demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. As per AAPP, the Burmese military is using brutal methods to control the peaceful protests.
The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation from leaders across the world who have been calling out the Burmese forces to follow international standards of military professionalism. The United States on May 17 has placed more members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta on a financial blacklist for attacking protesters following the February coup. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed financial sanctions on 16 people and the newly created State Administration Council, as per AP. The US government has frozen assets of 13 people within US jurisdication who are senior members of Myanmar's military.