Myanmar Military Coup: Protesters Return To Streets As Crackdown Continues

Not willing to surrender to the military’s oppressive regime, thousands of citizens in Myanmar took to the streets once again in the main city Yangon, continuing their civil disobedience movement against the military forces. Despite the arbitrary detentions, ruthless beatings by the soldiers, harassment during the overnight raids in ongoing stringent crackdowns, civilians in more than half a dozen cities congregated in defiance to the military’s unlawful seizure of power.

Demanding the restoration of the democracy and release of their civilian leader Suu Kyi, protesters confronted the military as violence ensued with officers retaliating with tear gas canisters, launching stun grenades, and opening firearms to disperse protests, as the crowd ran haywire for cover. Thus far, the military Junta has killed more than 54, according to a UN report, including young teenagers aged 17 and 19, many of whom were shot in the chest and succumbed to lethal wounds while they were being rushed to the ambulance service.

Last night, Myanmar's National League for Democracy NLD’s local campaign manager reportedly died in the detention cell after he was arrested by the security forces in Yangon earlier on Saturday. Police did not disclose the cause of Khin Maung Latt's death, according to an online post from the now-dissolved parliament’s legislator. Photographs discreetly accessed by the on-ground press reporters projected his severely injured dead body with bloodstains.

In Yangon, the press visuals showed Myanmar’s military troops and police forces firing live bullets on the protesting mob across several districts. Police officers used lethal tactics and detained at least three from various areas of Yangon, the country's largest city. Soldiers fired live ammunition on anti-regime protesters in Myanmar's UNESCO World Heritage Site, including Bagan where scores of civilians were forcefully arrested.

Sunday's protests flared due to the military's warnings to civilians against involving with Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a body that claimed responsibility of 'legitimately elected government'. Junta threatened 22 years in jail for links with CRPH, whose members it declared persona non-grata.

[Monks hold signs as they march during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay. Credit: AP]

[Anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas. Credit: AP]

[Anti-coup protesters hide behind shields. Credit: AP]

In Mandalay, the second-biggest city in Myanmar, 5 fighter jets from the Burmese Air Force flew over as protests flared in an attempt to intimidate and in a demonstration of force to the citizens. UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, condemned the threats of the defiant military as she spoke to reporters at UN headquarters. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Myanmar’s armed forces to reverse the coup and restore the democratically elected government, issuing warnings against the escalating military crackdown and shootings.

'Harrowing scenes' unfolding

"Everything points to troops adopting shoot to kill tactics to suppress the protests, and with silence from the military administration, there is a growing consensus that this has been authorized by the government," Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Research, Emerlynne Gil, said in a statement. Amnesty berated the command of coup leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, holding him responsible for the “harrowing scenes now unfolding across Myanmar and textbook brutality” and military’s deployment of lethal weaponry against citizens. At least 1,700 anti-coup protesters have been arrested by the military Junta so far, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said in a report.

"Detainees were punched and kicked with military boots, beaten with police batons, and then dragged into police vehicles," AAPP said in a statement. "Security forces entered residential areas and tried to arrest further protesters, and shot at the homes, destroying many."

(Image Credit: AP)