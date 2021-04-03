Myanmar Military Cracks Down On Online Critics, Issues Arrest Warrant Against 18 People

While the civilian death toll in the crackdown by the Myanmar Junta has reached 550 since February 1 coup, the army has also arrested online critics to end dissent amid internet suspension. Myanmar’s military regime on Thursday had ordered internet service providers to shut down the country’s wireless broadband services, depriving most customers of access. Following the suspension, the state media reported that authorities issued warrants for 18 show business celebrities including social media influencers and two journalists under a law against material intended to cause a member of the armed forces o mutiny or disregard their duty.

All of them are known to oppose the military rule and one actress, Paing Phyoe Thu, said that she would not be cowed. While taking to Facebook, Phyoe said that whether a warrant has been issued or not, as long as she is alive, she will continue to oppose the military dictatorship who are “bullying and killing people”. It is still unclear how she was able to post her message and her whereabouts were also not immediately clear. It is worth noting that social media users in the country did not appear to be connected due to the suspension of mobile data and broadband services.

After Phyoe’s social media post, the state broadcaster MRTV announced the warrants with screenshots and links to each of their Facebook profiles. Junta has also continued to use social media to track critics and promote its message, despite the social media ban. MRTV also maintains a YouTube channel and shares link to its broadcast on Twitter, both of which are officially banned in the nation.

Aftermath of Myanmar military coup

Since February 1 coup, Myanmar has been embroiled in protest against the military government, which has responded with increasingly totalitarian surveillance and censorship measures in addition to the violence that has left more than 500 dead and thousands arrested. Thursday’s internet shutdown has now added to the growing restrictions and it has reached a new level of severity, with multiple telecoms order to shut off various internet services like mobile data, roaming, and public Wi-Fi for different lengths of time. According to New York Times reports, in addition to the communications blackout and physical violence, Myanmar’s military is also using surveillance drones, phone-hacking devices and software for cracking personal computer security as part of a widespread digital offensive against the opposition.

Tens of thousands of people have been protesting against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Security forces have failed to bring the widespread demonstrations under control and the junta has ordered the use of force against peaceful protesters, killing more than five hundred people since February and arresting thousands of others. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

(Image: AP)