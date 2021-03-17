Myanmar Military Escalates Pressure Tactics Against Suu Kyi's NLD Members In Exile

Myanmar’s junta is reportedly increasing pressure on CRPH, a group formed by members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the political party of ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. According to ANI, which cited news agency NHK, Myanmar’s military has issued an arrest warrant against the UN envoy appointed by the group. CRPH or Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, is working as the government in exile and has urged the international community to work directly with them in regards to official government business.

As per reports, Myanmar’s military has charged the UN envoy appointed by CRPH with treason and has also called the group “illegal”. CRPH consists of at least 17 members of parliament, who were due to take their oath of office on February 1, hours after the coup occurred. CRPH has declared the State Administration Council (SAC), the military junta currently governing Myanmar, as a “terrorist group” for committing violence against peaceful protesters.

According to the United Nations, Myanmar’s security forces have killed more than 138 protesters since demonstrations against the coup began last month. Local media reports suggest that the Burmese law enforcement agencies have killed at least two protesters on Tuesday.

Myanmar coup

Myanmar’s military conducted a coup on February 1, overthrowing the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military accused the government of engaging in illegal activities, including election fraud and corruption. The junta claimed to be representing the will of the people. However, experts suggest that the coup was orchestrated because the junta feared that Suu Kyi’s government would try to reduce the number of seats reserved for the military in the parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide.

After the coup, thousands of protesters took to the streets to oppose the overthrow of the government and to demand the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. The military came crashing hard on pro-democracy protesters, using violent measures to stop and discourage demonstrators from expressing their views.

