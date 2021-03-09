Myanmar Military Intensifies Crackdown On Protesters, Revokes Licences Of 5 Media Outlets

Myanmar junta on Monday revoked the licenses of five media outlets for their coverage of anti-coup protests, currently taking place in the country. According to reports, the Military Council revoked the licenses of Myanmar Now, Mizzima, Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), Khit Thit media, and 7 Day. The military also intensified its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, arresting at least 50 demonstrators on Tuesday.

Soe Myint, the editor-in-chief of Mizzima, said he and his team will continue to cover the anti-coup protests through various other platforms, including Facebook. Myint also condemned the military’s action against media outlets, saying he would continue the fight against the coup and restoration of democracy. As per reports, the editor-in-chief of another news outlet was arrested while covering the protests in Taunggyi. Media reports suggest that the journalist was let go after he allegedly signed a statement promising not to take photos of the protests.

Over 1,700 protesters arrested

According to reports, more than 1,700 protesters have been detained by the military junta to date, while hundreds have been killed during violent crackdowns. On Sunday, the Air Force reportedly flew five fighter jets over the city of Mandalay in an attempt to intimidate protesters. The international community has condemned the military’s action, with the United Nations demanding restoration of full democracy in the country.

Myanmar is witnessing one of its biggest protests of the decade with people pouring on the streets in large numbers to oppose last month's military coup. Burmese people started protesting against the military coup days after the junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government and arrested political leaders, including the President. The protests were largely peaceful for the first couple of weeks before the military started using violent measures to clampdown on demonstrators.

