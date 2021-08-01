Myanmar: Military Junta Announces Interim Govt; Min Aung Hlaing Set To Take On As PM

Myanmar's State Administrative Council (SAC) which is comprised of junta military that seized power in a coup on February 1 has announced an interim government. The Chairman of the SAC, Min Aung Hlaing and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces are set to take on as the Prime Minister of Myanmar.

Former civilian leaders were arrested over allegations of election fraud. The country has been gripped by protests for several months thereafter.

"Pledge to hold the multiparty general election": Myanmar's Junta Military

Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday repeated his pledge to hold fresh elections in two years and cooperate with Southeast Asian nations on finding a political solution for his country. “We must create conditions to hold a free and fair multiparty general election," Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said during a recorded televised address.

"We have to make preparations. I pledge to hold the multiparty general election without fail," they announced.

The military authorities would “accomplish the provisions of the state of emergency by August 2023,” he said. The state of emergency was declared when troops moved against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, an action the generals said was permitted under the military-authored 2008 constitution. The military claimed her landslide victory in last year’s national elections was achieved through massive voter fraud but it has produced no credible evidence.

The military government officially annulled the election results on July 20 and appointed a new election commission to take charge of the polls. The military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds.

As of Sunday, 939 people have been killed by the authorities since Feb. 1, according to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.