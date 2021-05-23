Myanmar Military Leader Expresses Intention To Shift To Civilian Rule In '12 To 18 Months'

Myanmar’s military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on May 23, expressed his intention to make a shift to civilian rule in the country. In his first-ever interview since the February coup d'etat, the Tatmadaw chief told Hong Kong Pheonix Television that the military’s purpose is to “establish a federal state based on multiparty democracy.” Therefore, he added that a shift from the current military to a more civilian rule could take place within 12 or 18 months if circumstances allow.

Later, Japan’s Public Broadcaster NHK World stated that Hlaing appeared to suggest that the military rule is only temporary in a bid to obtain understanding from anti-coup protesters and the international community. At least 812 people have been killed in one of the bloodiest conflicts in the history of the southeastern country, according to statistics by rights group AAPP. Additionally, over 5354, people have been detained while nearly 1800 people have been evading an arrest warrant against them.

While the military leader stated the possibility of a democratically elected government, he did not specify a date to hold fresh polls. Hlaing-led military seized power on February 1 this year and put Suu Kyi along with other political leaders under House Arrest. The military deems the November polls to be illegitimate and has reasoned that detentions occurred in response to fraud in the previously held general election that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. At present, the country is placed under military rule till February next year.

Junta-backed Election Commission To Dissolve NLD

Meanwhile, after over three months after Myanmar’s military overthrew the civilian elected government, the junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because it was fraud in November 2020 election, reported Myanmar Now on May 21 citing a commissioner. The media outlet further said that the decision to dissolve the party was made during a meeting with political parties even though it was boycotted by major parties including NLD. In the election that the junta said triggered its coup, NLD won with an overwhelming majority.

Image: AP