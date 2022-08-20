Myanmar Military Ready To Open Negotiations With Suu Kyi After Trial, Says Junta Chief

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing on Friday said that the military Junta was ready for negotiations with deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the crisis that began after the coup and her trials in a junta-run court. "After the legal processes against her according to the law are finished we are going to consider (negotiations) based on her response," Min Aung Hlaing said in a statement on Aug 19. Myanmar's ousted leader has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the charges that the rights groups claim as "politically motivated."

Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted on several corruption cases and the military-run court added six years to her prison sentence, in addition to the bribery charge that involved $550,000 from a construction magnate. She has also been alleged to have abused her position to rent out public land at prices below the market level and built a residence with donations that were meant for charitable purposes. For each of the four counts, including two counts under the country’s Anti-Corruption Act, she received three years of the sentence.

Gag order placed on Suu Kyi's lawyer, journalists

Suu Kyi has been in detention since the military Junta ousted her democratic government in February 2021 after the coup. She has not been seen or allowed to speak in public since then and had remained locked up. She was tried in closed sessions and her lawyers cannot speak publicly on her behalf or about her trial because of a gag order placed on them. Suu Kyi denies all the charges brought against her by the Southeast Asian country's military forces.

Myanmar's military Junta has been accused of killing more than 2,200 people and arbitrarily detaining 15,000 in a political crackdown on dissent since it seized power, according to a local monitoring group. In July, the military chief had stressed that it was "not impossible" that the new Myanmar regime would hold a dialogue with Suu Kyi to resolve the turmoil that was sparked after the coup last year.

Suu Kyi’s supporters, political members and human rights groups claim that the series of corruption cases against her have been an attempt by the military Junta to discredit her government and legitimise the military’s seizure of power. It is also aimed at withholding her party from contesting the 2023 elections.