Myanmar Military Sentences 19 To Death For Killing Of Associate: Report

Myanmar military has sentenced at least 19 people to death in the Southeast Asian country for killing an associate of an army captain, said a junta-owned Myawaddy TV station on April 9 marking the first such sentences since the coup on February 1 and continued crackdown on protesters. The report further said that the killing took place on March 27 in the North Okkalapa district of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Reportedly, Martial law has also been declared in the district that allows the courts martial to pronounce the sentences.

Myanmar military that overthrew the civilian elected government, said on April 9 that a protest campaign against its rule was dwindling because people ultimately wanted peace. The junta also said that it would hold elections within two years which is also the first time frame it has given for a return to democracy. The remarks regarding elections came as Myanmar’s own ambassador to the United Nations (UN) pressed on April 9 for a no-fly zone along with sanctions to mount global pressure on the junta to restore democracy in the country which is rocked with unrest for over two months.

Myanmar junta attacks kill at least 4 protesters

On April 9, the junta led another violent crackdown on anti-coup protesters even as the military downplayed the reports of state violence, Several online news outlets and social media posts claimed that at least four people were killed in Bago, nearly 100 northeast of Yangon in an attack by the military that began before dawn and continued until after dark.

The Bago Weekly Journal Online said that an unnamed source at the city’s main hospital believed nearly 10 people had been killed. The Friday attack by the junta was also the third attack just this week that involved massive use of fatal force by the security forces to crush the opposition to the February 1 coup. On Wednesday, attacks were even launched on opponents of military rule in the towns of Kalay and Taze in Myanmar’s north. Some demonstrators in Kalay reportedly resorted to homemade weapons as security forces were accused of using heavy weapons in their attacks.

Image credits: AP