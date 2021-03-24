Myanmar Military Shot Dead 7-year-old, Youngest Victim Yet: Report

A 7-year-old child, Khin Myo Chit, was shot dead by Myanmar’s military Junta on Tuesday during a political crackdown in Chan Mya Thar Si district in the southeast Asian country’s second populous city, Mandalay. Armed with weapons, the forces launched house raids where they shot live ammunition at the child, who at the time when soldiers entered, was seated in her father’s lap, according to local press sources. Myanmar’s Tatmadaw has killed as many as 20 children since unlawfully seizing power in an organized military coup, according to an estimate listed by rights group Save the Children.

The armed forces detained the civilian government National League for Democracy party’s leaders, 75-year-old State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and the President sparking nationwide civil disobedience movement. Since then, the military forces have deployed lethal tactics including arbitrary detentions, coercion, and shooting live bullets at the protesters to quell the wave of ‘calls for democracy and dissent against the February 1 ouster.

Victim's sister's harrowing account

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, the victim’s sibling said that Myanmar's military Junta unleashed violent behaviour as they entered random houses and shot at civilians, arresting others, whom they suspected was partisan in anti-coup protests. Aye Chan San said that the heavily armed soldiers broke through the front door around 4 p.m. local time (0930GMT) and threatened to answer if all family members were present in the house. A headshot from the rifle was aimed at the victim's father as he responded “yes” as one of the soldiers alleged that he was “lying”. The bullet instead hit the child Khin Myo Chit who sustained a fatal brain injury and succumbed on her way to the hospital.

Chit’s 19-year-old brother was held under detention by the soldiers. “We are horrified that children continue to be among the targets of these fatal attacks on peaceful protestors," Save the Children said in a statement. "The fact that so many children are being killed on an almost daily basis now shows a complete disregard for human life by security forces." At least 275 have been dead from soldiers’ gunshots and more than 2.800 have been arrested since the coup.

