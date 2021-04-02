Last Updated:

Myanmar Military Shuts Down Internet Services Indefinitely In Response To Protests

Myanmar’s military regime on April 1 ordered internet service providers to shutdown the country’s wireless broadband services, according to Nikkei Asia.

Myanmar

Myanmar’s military regime on April 1 ordered internet service providers to shutdown the country’s wireless broadband services, according to Nikkei Asia. in a mobile text to users, the Telco operator Ooredoo reportedly said that the junta-appointed Ministry of Transport and Communications issued a directive instructing all wireless broadband data services to be “temporarily suspended” until further notice. NetBlocks, which is an advocacy group that tracks internet disruptions and shutdowns aimed at quashing dissent, also confirmed the ongoing Myanmar shutdown timeline. 

Since February 1 coup, Myanmar has been embroiled in protest against the military government, which has responded with increasingly totalitarian surveillance and censorship measures in addition to the violence that has left more than 500 dead and thousands arrested. Thursday’s internet shutdown has now added to the growing restrictions and it has reached a new level of severity, with multiple telecoms order to shut off various internet services like mobile data, roaming, and public Wi-Fi for different lengths of time. According to New York Times reports, in addition to the communications blackout and physical violence, Myanmar’s military is also using surveillance drones, phone-hacking devices and software for cracking personal computer security as part of a widespread digital offensive against the opposition. 

‘Never stop shouting for us’

Ahead of the suspension of internet services, social media was also flooded with posts and tweets reflecting the anxiety of the impending news blackout. Some users even shared a listing of recommended independent FM radio stations as the only way to sustain protest momentum. One user wrote, “Myanmar is slowly fading from your feeds. Many of us fear it's only a matter of time before there is a complete blackout... Please never stop shouting for us”. 

Meanwhile, after February 1 coup, tens of thousands of people have been protesting against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Security forces have failed to bring the widespread demonstrations under control and the junta has ordered the use of force against peaceful protesters, killing more than five hundred people since February and arresting thousands of others. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism. 

