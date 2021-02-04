Myanmar Military Temporarily Blocks Facebook And Other Messaging Services Following Coup

The Myanmar military has temporarily blocked Facebook and other messaging services in the name of public interest and state stability. A statement issued by Telenor, which is one of the four operators running in the country, said that all mobile operators, international gateways and internet service providers in the country received a directive from Myanmar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications to block social media platform Facebook. The directive asked the operators to block Facebook from February 4 to February 7, under section 77 of the country’s Telecommunications Law.

Facebook is used by about half of Myanmar’s 53 million people. The social media website has emerged as a key platform for the opposition as people have been sharing details about Monday’s coup with photos of civil disobedience campaigns and nightly pot-and-pan protests. Following the directive from the Myanmar officials, Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone urged authorities to restore connectivity “so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information”.

Myanmar military coup

Meanwhile, the suspension of internet services comes after Myanmar’s military seized the power, declaring a yearlong state of emergency and detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, among others. The coup had taken place following days of tension between the military and the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), which won the November elections. The military, however, has refused to accept the results, alleging massive election fraud.

Suu Kyi has been charged by the military with offences related to some walkie-talkies allegedly imported with improper licence and for shaking hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the police document. She among other leaders from the civilian government was put under house arrest on February 1 as armed forces took the power after complaining over the voter fraud in the recent general election in November 2020. Myanmar President Win Myint, who was also arrested and removed from the office, would be reportedly charged with offences under the natural disaster management law.

