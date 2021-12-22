Myanmar: Nearly 70 Feared Missing After Landslide At Jade Mine In Kachin's Hpakant

A landslide that has occurred at a jade mineral mining site in northern Myanmar has left at least 70 people feared to be missing. On Wednesday at about 4 a.m. (local time), the tragic landslide incident took place in the Hpakant region’s jade mine of Kachin state. The majority of the victims are thought to be illicit jade miners, further, rescue operations are presently ongoing.

Although jade mining is prohibited in Hpakant, yet, local people frequently disobey the law due to the lack of job opportunities and poor living circumstances which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 outbreak and conflict, BBC reported. Myanmar is the world's largest producer of jade, yet, its jade mines have been plagued by accidents. In a separate incident, at least ten inexperienced miners were lost in a landslide at a jade block in Hpakant a few days ago.

Previous account of worst disasters in Hpakant

The jade trade in Myanmar is estimated to be worth more than $30 billion every year, with Hpakant hosting the world's largest jade mine. In addition to this, last year, one of the greatest tragedies of the Hpakant jade mine had claimed the lives of over 160 people, the majority of whom were immigrants, when mining debris crashed into a lake.

According to the Associated Press, about 12 hours after the accident, the Myanmar Fire Service Department, which organises rescues and other emergency services, stated that 162 dead had been retrieved from the landslide in Hpakant's ost profitable jade mining sector. As per the report, 54 individuals were hurt and had been taken to hospitals. Hpakant is a harsh and lonely location in Kachin state, around 950 kilometres (600 miles) north of Yangon, Myanmar's capital.

Furthermore, following the 2015 accident which took the lives of 113 people, in the year 2018 to prevent such kinds of disasters, a new gemstone mining legislation was enacted, however, opponents claim that the government has too few regulators with inadequate capacity to curb illicit actions.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)