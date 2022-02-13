Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles To 800,000, Reveals UN Report

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has revealed that the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has increased significantly and is now crossing the 8,00,000 mark. While speaking to journalists in Geneva, UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh expressed concern over the growing number of IDPs and said the agency is preparing to establish aid for the displaced as conflict continues to intensify. "Security is deteriorating rapidly across the country as fighting and armed conflict intensify with no sign of abating," said Saltmarsh.

According to the United Nations refugee agency, up to 440,000 people have been displaced since February 2021, with an additional 3,70,000 fleeing their homes. It is to be noted that the agency believes that this trend will continue for a longer period and the number of displaced people will increase in the coming weeks and months.

Number of internally displaced doubles to 800,000

The brutal coup happened on February 1, last year, when the military seized control of Myanmar, leading to the replacement of the Aung San Suu Kyi-led government. Currently, the country is suffering from inflation, a high unemployment rate, disruption to basic services, humanitarian crisis, and prolonged insecurity, among other issues. The statement issued by the agency highlights that due to the prevailing situation in Myanmar, thousands of internally displaced people are surviving on humanitarian aid. The statement further states that around 6,00,000 stateless Rohingya in Rakhine state, including some 1,48,000 displaced in camps, villages, and displacement sites, require humanitarian support.

On the other hand, the activists from the Opposition party have formed the Campaign for Civil Disobedience (CDM) and have been organising strikes and mass protests against the military coup, but the military has responded with harsh measures such as live fire, water cannons, and rubber bullets. Civil disobedience has now escalated into essentially a civil war across Myanmar. Meanwhile, local militias under the banner of People's Defence Forces, also known as PDFs, have launched several attacks on military convoys and have even killed officials, as per the BBC report. Currently, the Military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has control of war-torn Myanmar.

