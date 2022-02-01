Myanmar: Opponents Of Military Rule Hold Statewide Demonstration To Mark Coup Anniversary

On Tuesday, people opposed to military rule in Myanmar held a statewide strike to mark the anniversary of the military coup in the country. The demonstrations were held to express their strength and solidarity amid growing concerns about what has become an increasingly violent power struggle. The "silent strike" aimed to empty the streets of cities and towns by urging people to stay at home and businesses to close their doors from 10 am to 4 pm. The streets in Yangon, the country's largest city, as well as at many other places were completely deserted, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

As per the report, several pro-military demonstrations were also held, which were widely assumed to be orchestrated by the authorities. Leaders of the opposing sides also delivered speeches commemorating the anniversary. Meanwhile, people in Myanmar rushed to acquire essentials before the strike began on Tuesday. Before the strike began, pro-democracy flash mob marches were held at several locations in the early morning hours. Young demonstrators, including Buddhist monks, launched spirited but peaceful marches in places such as Yangon, Mandalay, and Sagaing, despite tight security. They carried banners and shouted anti-military slogans, as per AP.

US urges Myanmar's military to engage in meaningful dialogue

The anniversary also drew worldwide attention, particularly from Western countries that have been critical of the military takeover. US President Joe Biden called on the military to reconsider its actions and release Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's former civilian leader, and other inmates. Biden also called on Myanmar's military-led administration to engage in meaningful dialogue in order to put the country back on the road to democracy. According to a statement from UN Secretary-General António Guterres' office, Myanmar is witnessing intensified violence, a deepening of human rights, and a rapid rise in poverty. The statement also called for immediate responses to these prevailing issues.

Military toppled Suu Kyi's elected govt on February 1, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that the military ousted Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1, 2021, just as her National League for Democracy party was set to begin a second term in office after winning a landslide victory in the election. The military claimed that it intervened due to "rampant voter fraud" at the elections, despite the fact that independent election observers have found no meaningful evidence to support this claim. Meanwhile, according to the data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 1,500 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP