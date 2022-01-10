Myanmar: Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Convicted On New Charges, Jailed For Four Years

A court in Myanmar on 10 January, Monday convicted the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison. She was found guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said, according to multiple reports. The detained former democratic leader was held last month on at least two charges, but her jail term was halved by the head of the Myanmar military General Min Aung Hlaing.

The 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was detained after the military coup that overthrew her government almost a year ago. She was slapped with a dozen charges including the “incitement” of the crowd and breach of the coronavirus restrictions that the critics called politically motivated. If the former Myanmar leader is found guilty on all counts of the charges against her, she could face over 100 years in prison.

The trial of Aung San Suu kyi came after the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited Myanmar and met Min Aung Hlaing as he sought to revive peace efforts with the country after the last year's military takeover. The latter’s visit however, sparked widespread protests from the country’s civilians.

The authoritarian Cambodian leader who is known to have retained political power for 36 years was the first foreign state leader to visit Myanmar and took over the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations from Brunei. Myanmar citizens questioned his visit as he did not reportedly meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, who is held in prison by the military leader.

Trial a 'fear tactic'

The former Myanmar leader is sentenced for being in possession of the walkie-talkie when the Myanmar Junta soldiers raided her house on the day they organised the coup. They held her for having contraband equipment. She has since been serving her term under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw. A Human Rights Watch researcher, Manny Maung, tells CNA that further convictions of the former leaders and officials will further deepen the political rift in the country. Critics are also calling the trial a fear tactic used by the Junta to suppress the democratic voices and the protests that demand to install the democratically elected government. The Myanmar military, following the coup, had not only put the civilian leaders including Suu Kyi under house arrest but slapped charges against the officials. The army even blocked her party, National League for Democracy (NLD) from starting a second term in the office.