Myanmar Poet Dies In Military Detention Facility, Family Alleged Organs Removed

An acclaimed poet in Myanmar poet whose work has been symbolic for civil disobedience movement against the military junta has died in the detention facility, the family told local Myanmar news outlets on Sunday. Khet Thi and his wife, Chaw Su, were both taken under police custody as a part of the crackdown against the political dissident in the town of Shwebo in the Sagaing region. While Thi’s wife was released by the military Junta, Thi was held back in jail. Early Sunday morning, his body was handed to the family, and shockingly, the family alleged that his organs had been missing and there were evident signs of torture due to multiple bruises as the family visited the deceased poet in the morgue.

Thi had become a popular artist and a familiar face for the defiance against the military’s oppressive regime after he penned lines: “They shoot in the head, but they don't know the revolution is in the heart,” that went viral across the social media.

[Anti-coup protesters hold banners and flash the three-fingered salute during a 'flash mob' rally near the Shwe Dagon pagoda. Credit: AP]

Myanmar’s military hasn’t yet publicly commented on the poet’s detention or death. The family told BBC reporters in the Burmese language that the Myanmar forces called her early in the morning and asked her to meet them at the hospital in Monywa. Upon arriving, she learnt that her husband had passed away in the detention centre. "I was interrogated. So was he. They said he was at the interrogation centre. But he didn't come back, only his body," AAP quoted Chaw Su’s statement to British broadcasting Corp. She had travelled about an estimated 100 km by road, thinking that her husband may have been injured or must have sustained a fractured arm.

“I thought it was just for a broken arm or something. But when I arrived here, he was at the morgue and his internal organs were taken out," AAP quoted Chaw Su saying, in tears.

Fake death certificate

The wife said that the hospital authorities told her that the poet suffered from the heart ailment, she added that it was not true, and therefore the family hadn’t bothered looking at the death certificate. She told reporters that the Myanmar Junta had planned to bury him but she fought and insisted to get her husband’s body. Earlier yesterday, Myanmar's Tatmadaw deployed Chinese-made drones across the populous cities where the protesters gathered to survey situations and to guide its trail to quell the pro-democracy movement. Drones were spotted hovering over the country’s second-largest city Mandalay where many protesters were shot dead by army snipers. Residents allege that the junta used intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) provided by drones for the shootout.

[Credit: AP]