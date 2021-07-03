Myanmar Protesters Mark Coup Leader's Birthday With Mock Funerals Amid Unrest

Pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar on July 3 marked the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing by burning his portrait and staging fake funerals. Since the February 1 coup, the Southeast Asian nation has experienced mass demonstrations and brutal military response. According to the rights group AAPP, nearly 888 people have been killed, 6472 total arrested, 5173 currently detained or sentenced while 1964 people are evading an arrest warrant as of July 2.

On Saturday, the anti-coup protesters posted pictures on social media of a traditional noodle soup dish called Mohinga, which is often served at funerals in Myanmar. In Mandalay, which is the country's second-largest city, some activists burnt pictures of the junta leader and set fire to fake coffins at mock funerals. In the caption, the protestors wrote that they want Min Aung Hlaing dead. One internet user even said that the junta leader’s death would make the whole country happy.

On birthday of Murderer Min Aung Hlaing, citizens of Myanmar demonstrated military regime by making funeral wreaths n holding pre-cremation funeral for him as ppl wish him to die as soon as possible.#July3RevileStrike#MurdererMinAungHlaing#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/UxTepV8i9R — Casey (@urmulanishere) July 3, 2021

The funeral of Min Aung Hlaing, who should have been born dead was staged by the residents at a Village in ChaungOo Tsp. #MurdererMinAungHlaing#July3RevileStrike#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/8IAmcHxiIQ — True Democracy For Myanmar (@Soeyunwe9) July 3, 2021

Residents of Myaing Township, Magwe Region drove their motorbikes in a procession as they organized a mock funeral for coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on his 65th birthday on Saturday.



(Photo: CJ) #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/q44lWZypHr — Democracy for Myanmar 🇲🇲 (@MMamolia) July 3, 2021

Anti-regime protesters in Mandalay held a mock funeral for coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday. #July3Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/JIwRxMBnkB — Democracy for Myanmar 🇲🇲 (@MMamolia) July 3, 2021

Min Aung Hlaing reaches retirement age

Min Aung Hlaing turned 65 on Saturday - the age he would have been subject to mandatory retirement while he headed up the armed forces, as stipulated by the nation’s 2008 constitution. Several analysts believe that his age was one of the factors in his power-grab because he had not been able to see a path to a higher office with the help of the military-backed political party, which was routed in the election last year. A year-long state of emergency was declared after the military took the charge and seized control on February 1, following a general election led and won by Aung San Suu Kyi.

It is worth mentioning that before the coup, Min Aung Hlaing has been condemned globally for presiding over the brutal 2017 crackdown on the country’s stateless Rohingya population. He has also been banned from Facebook for stoking hate speech against the persecuted minority. UN investigators have even reportedly called on him and other top army leaders to be prosecuted for genocide.

However, the junta leader has repeatedly denied all allegations of human rights abuses and said that the military operations were justified to root out insurgents. In recent times, his regime has faced international condemnation and sanctions, with concerns over mounting violence, political prisoners, internet shutdowns and a clawing back of press freedom. In response to Myanmar's military coup violence that led to havoc in Burma, new US sanctions were also imposed on 22 individuals closely related to the military regime on Friday.

