Last Updated:

Myanmar Protesters Mark Coup Leader's Birthday With Mock Funerals Amid Unrest

Pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar on July 3 marked the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing by burning his portrait and staging fake funerals.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Myanmar

IMAGE: TWITTER/AP


Pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar on July 3 marked the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing by burning his portrait and staging fake funerals. Since the February 1 coup, the Southeast Asian nation has experienced mass demonstrations and brutal military response. According to the rights group AAPP, nearly 888 people have been killed, 6472 total arrested, 5173 currently detained or sentenced while 1964 people are evading an arrest warrant as of July 2.  

On Saturday, the anti-coup protesters posted pictures on social media of a traditional noodle soup dish called Mohinga, which is often served at funerals in Myanmar. In Mandalay, which is the country's second-largest city, some activists burnt pictures of the junta leader and set fire to fake coffins at mock funerals. In the caption, the protestors wrote that they want Min Aung Hlaing dead. One internet user even said that the junta leader’s death would make the whole country happy. 

Min Aung Hlaing reaches retirement age

Min Aung Hlaing turned 65 on Saturday - the age he would have been subject to mandatory retirement while he headed up the armed forces, as stipulated by the nation’s 2008 constitution. Several analysts believe that his age was one of the factors in his power-grab because he had not been able to see a path to a higher office with the help of the military-backed political party, which was routed in the election last year. A year-long state of emergency was declared after the military took the charge and seized control on February 1, following a general election led and won by Aung San Suu Kyi.

READ | Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares

It is worth mentioning that before the coup, Min Aung Hlaing has been condemned globally for presiding over the brutal 2017 crackdown on the country’s stateless Rohingya population. He has also been banned from Facebook for stoking hate speech against the persecuted minority. UN investigators have even reportedly called on him and other top army leaders to be prosecuted for genocide.

READ | Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi asks civilians to stay ‘united’

However, the junta leader has repeatedly denied all allegations of human rights abuses and said that the military operations were justified to root out insurgents. In recent times, his regime has faced international condemnation and sanctions, with concerns over mounting violence, political prisoners, internet shutdowns and a clawing back of press freedom. In response to Myanmar's military coup violence that led to havoc in Burma, new US sanctions were also imposed on 22 individuals closely related to the military regime on Friday. 

READ | Myanmar faces COVID-19 surge amid military crackdown, 1,225 new cases reported

(Image: Twitter/AP)

READ | US sanctions 22 senior Myanmar officials and their family members over military coup
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND