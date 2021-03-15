Myanmar Protesters Show Resistance Against Military With Coup-themed Tattoos, See Pictures

Protesters in Myanmar are showcasing rebellion against Myanmar's military by getting inked with coup-related tattoos. In the images that emerged Sunday across the social media, many were seen flashing the civil resistance art and pro-democracy drawings on their bodies that translated to 'spring revolution', 'freedom from fear'. Some protesters opted for Aung San Suu Kyi's face as tattoos and some used the movement's three-finger salute.

Tattoos expressed strong messages of defiance against Junta's unlawful seizure of political power, aggravated protesters in Myanmar called for a civil disobedience movement (CDM). Many had gotten the tattoos that showcased the words from the famous protest anthem ‘Kabar Ma Kyay Bu’, that translates to ‘until the end of the world’ to demonstrate their will to fight.

Encouraging the Myanmar citizens to defend and protect themselves from Junta's oppressive regime, Myanmar’s civilian leaders in hiding vowed to bring a revolution to “oust” the military members. In the footage that emerged on the government’s site, acting vice president of Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party NLD Mahn Win Khaing Than appealed to the citizens to resist the violent crackdown by coup leaders. In the video circulated online, he said that it was the “the darkest moment” for the country and civilians must win the uprising.

Civil disobedience movement with art

Myanmar’s protests, which swelled across the Southeast Asian country tenfold since the coup, have witnessed creative expression as protesters used artistic methods to express their will against the military ‘dictatorship’. Anti-Junta demonstrations that have been assembling rallying cries of reinstating the democratically elected government included country’s urban artists, beauty peasants, painters, writers, macho men, designers, writers, among many others, who were seen in flashy costumes holding explicit signage to rebuke the military.

Creative thinkers and writers launched a witty civil disobedience movement, drawing inspiration from "Milk Tea Alliance”, a pro-democracy movement that spread across Hong Kong to Taiwan and Thailand where protesters flashed placards with colourful witty liners. Since the protesters have taken to the streets in tens of thousands, on ground reporters have spotted artists with cool haircuts, men in batman attire, a masked Ghostrider, and women in ball gowns, a group of shirtless bodybuilders from Myanmar’s National Team that have all used artistic method to revolt against the coup.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@kai_nation_MM)