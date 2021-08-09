Myanmar Protestors Mark 33rd Anniversary Of 1988 Uprising Against Military Rule

Myanmar on Sunday marked the 33rd anniversary of the 1988 uprising against the military rule with protesters flooding the streets opposing the Myanmar military junta that seized political control of the country in an organized coup in February. Demonstrators held pro-democracy banners and chanted slogans in the main cities of Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing, and others demanding restoration of the ousted elected government of the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Protestors commemorated thousands of civilians and students who laid lives standing for the democratic values of the Southeast Asian nation as they staged defiance. The demonstrating pro-democracy crowd “showed no signs of stopping,” DW reported.

This would be the third time in this century that the people of Myanmar rallied fiercely against the military regime, local press reports. Protesters imitated the movement witnessed about 33 years ago that toppled the military dictatorship, although thousands of civilians were forcefully jailed or killed by the military soldiers in a brutal countrywide political crackdown on the voices of dissent.

[An anti-coup protester throws a molotov cocktail towards police as they move towards the protest area in Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: AP]

Myanmar’s military junta hasn’t been able to squash the demonstrations that have occasionally taken to the streets and dispersed as the military tightened its grip. As civilians recalled the uprising during 1988, they held flash mobs, rallied cried of defiance, brandished placards that read, “Let's return the old blood debt of 1988 in 2021,” according to the local media reports. Red-clad protesters flashed an eight-finger salute as they congregated adhering to an online campaign call.

British ambassador to Myanmar Peter Vowles took to his official Twitter handle to express support for the anti-junta movement. “The UK stood by the people of Myanmar in 1988 and we stand by them today in 2021,” he said in footage shared by the British embassy.

ASEAN Envoy To Visit Myanmar

It is being reported that the Brunei Second Foreign Affairs Minister Erywan Yusof is expected to visit Myanmar amid the political turmoil in his new role as special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The latter in his statement, on Monday, demanded full access to all political parties and a substantive discussion in the Southeast Asian Nation. Myanmar has been witnessing one of the bloodiest conflicts in its history with more than 960 people killed and over 7,000 people detained by the junta, according to the latest tally by rights group AAPP (Assistance Association for Political Prisoners). In addendum, it disclosed that more than 5,512 Myanmar residents were currently detained or sentenced. As Special envoy to Myanmar, Erywan is tasked with supervising humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit country.

[Anti-coup protesters carry the National League for Democracy party flag during a protest march in Mandalay. Credit: AP]