A "civil war" has spread throughout Myanmar, and the international community should consider measures to replace the military junta's leaders with people who are more constructive and want to find a peaceful solution to the army's overthrow of the elected government, according to Christine Schraner, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy to Myanmar, AP reported. Individual countries or the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may apply penalties, according to Christine Schraner Burgener, whose three-and-a-half-year term ends on Sunday.

She requested an all-inclusive discourse to Vice Senior General Soe Win, the deputy commander-in-chief, on July 16, but got no response and hasn't heard from the military since September. However, she claims that this is no longer the case, and she hopes that it never will be. Talking to the Associated Press, Schraner also said she believes the military is motivated to prevail, just as it has in the past.

'Internal armed conflict', Schraner termed the situation in Myanmar

Last week, Schraner Burgener used language from international law to describe the situation in Myanmar as an "internal armed conflict." According to AP, unlike the generals' revolution in 1988, when individuals were slaughtered or imprisoned but the military went about its business as usual, Schraner Burgener asserted that "the PDFs will not give up this time." She claimed that people are refusing to yield, that ethnic armed groups are providing more military support to the PDFs, that the UN has heard that around 4,000 soldiers have defected from the army and that neither the UN nor the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Myanmar, have accepted the coup.

Many soldiers are on the ground in northwest Chin state, according to the United Nations, conducting "clearing operations," Schraner Burgener said, reminding the world that the military's "clearing operation" in Rakhine state in 2017 resulted in villages being burned down, widespread rapes, and more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh. It has to be a combination of measures from the international community, which can possibly lead to a decision to change the army leaders to people who are hopefully more constructive and want a peaceful solution, she remarked, mentioning sanctions as well.

For the past 5 decades, Myanmar has been under military rule

Myanmar has been under harsh military rule for the past five decades, resulting in international isolation and sanctions. As the generals' control relaxed, culminating in Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's election to the presidency in 2015, the international community responded by easing most sanctions and pouring money into the country. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party scored a landslide victory in November elections, which the military claims were rigged.

Myanmar has been wracked by unrest since the military took power, with peaceful protests against the ruling generals morphing first into a low-level insurgency in many urban areas after security forces used lethal force, and then into more serious combat in rural areas, particularly in border regions, where ethnic minority militias have been fighting government troops in heavy clashes.

The National Unity Government, the main underground body coordinating resistance to the military that was founded by elected legislators banned from taking their seats when the military seized power, called for a nationwide revolt on September 7. Its "people's defence forces," or PDFs, operate across the country and have acquired weaponry and training from armed ethnic groups.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP