Myanmar Rejects US Recognition Of Rohingya Exodus As 'genocide'; 'Far From Reality'

The Myanmar government on Tuesday, March 22, rejected the United States' recognition of the Rohingya Muslim exodus as genocide and countered that the country has never engaged in prompting a genocide.

In a statement issued by Myanmar's Foreign Ministry, the government denounced the US’ labelling of the Rohingya ethnic minorities' exodus as genocide and argued that the US narrative of the incident is ‘far from reality.’ Further rejecting the claims of the military Junta being an accomplice to the alleged genocide, Myanmar officials challenged the US and alleged that they have made references from "unreliable and unverifiable" sources.

'US narratives far from reality': Myanmar

"The narratives mentioned in the speech of the (US) Secretary of State are found to be far from realities and references made were also from unreliable and unverifiable sources," the statement released on Tuesday read.

The response came in retaliation to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks, who on Monday, March 21, described the atrocities endured by the ethnic minority as ‘widespread and systematic’ and highlighted the government’s inactive response to control it.

According to Blinken, the decision to classify the tragedy as genocide was made after evaluating substantial evidence produced by human rights organisations and other unbiased sources, as well as the government's own fact-finding efforts.

'US recognition of Rohingya crisis a sign of commitment to justice for all'

Besides, Refugees International, which is an independent humanitarian organisation, asserted in a statement, “The US genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step. It is also a solid sign of commitment to justice for all the people who continue to face abuses by the military junta to this very day”, NBC News reported.

According to a report published last week, the United Nations Human Rights Office noted that the military junta has perpetrated extensive and systematic violations against citizens since the coup d'etat on 1 February 2021, which may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said, "The appalling breadth and scale of violations of international law suffered by the people of Myanmar demand a firm, unified, and resolute international response", as per NBC News.

Meanwhile, Myanmar has extended the country's state of emergency for another six months on the first anniversary (February 1, 2022) of the military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. The National Defense and Security Council had declared that Myanmar's state of emergency will be extended until July 31, according to Xinhua.

(Image: AP)