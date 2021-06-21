Myanmar Reports Highest COVID Numbers Since February Coup As Crackdown Continues

Myanmar has reported what is believed to be its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the February coup d’état when the Tatmadaw ousted democratically elected leaders to seize power, a report by Guardian stated. Since then, the nation’s health system has plunged into chaos with the military increasing its crackdown and medics continuing to hold strikes. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s COVID response has hit rock bottom with government hospitals barely functioning in the absence of law and order.

On June 19, Myanmar’s Ministry of Health and Sports reported a total of 546 new coronavirus infections and seven fatalities, which marked the highest numbers since February 1. In addendum, a tally by Worldometers reveals that the country has reported 148,022 cases, out of whom 3,202 have lost their lives while 133,606 have recovered, since the infection outbreak. Fears have escalated in recent months with neighbouring countries reporting cases of a new mutation, including the highly transmissible delta virus.

Crackdown on health sector

The surge in infection comes as the country’s military-led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing continues its crackdown on health sector employees. Last week, Dr Htar Htar Lin, who formerly led the country’s vaccination drive was arrested and charged with high treason and other punitive crimes. The increased attacks have also put the country’s vaccination drive in an impasse, with civilians turning down immunization offers by the “untrustworthy” military junta.

The Southeast Asian nation has been hit with gruelling violence after military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared a coup d’état on February 1. Not only have Myanmar’s democratically elected lawmakers including ousted state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi detained but hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in the “fight for democracy”. According to the rights group AAPP, more than 873 people have been killed, 6231 total arrested,5045 currently detained or sentenced while 1950 people are evading an arrest warrant as of June 18.

In the latest development, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), urged all its member states to prevent the “flow of arms” into Myanmar, stopping short of calling for a global embargo. The non-binding resolution, which takes aim at the growing unrest in the country, also demanded Tatmadaw to immediately stop all violence against “peaceful demonstrators”

Image: AP