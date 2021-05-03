Myanmar Residents Call On Japan To Recognise Anti-military Body As Legitimate Govt

Thousands of Myanmar residents in Japan took the streets to call upon Tokyo to recognise the National Unity Government (NUG), an organisation set up as opposition to the February 1 military coup, as Myanmar's legitimate governing body. Similar events occurred in South Korea and Taiwan and were also scheduled in the United States, Britain, and other European countries in what participants called "Global Myanmar Spring Revolution Day".

The participants painted three fingers of both hands in red to symbolise the blood of about 750 peaceful demonstrators and other citizens killed by security forces in Myanmar, according to an activist monitoring group.

Protesters chanted "free, free our leaders" / "Recognise, Recognise the NUG" in reference to detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of her party, the National League for Democracy. A 28 year-old woman, one of the protesters and organisers of the Tokyo event said,

"We, the young people of Myanmar, took the lead in holding anti-junta demonstrations around the world today.. We would like the Japanese government to take specific action such as suspending all ODA (official development assistance) projects that benefit the Myanmar military."

The NUG is demanding that the junta immediately cease to enforce violent crackdowns on protestors, release Suu Kyi and other detainees, and restoration of a democratic form of government. Lae Lae Lwin, a Myanmar nurse working in Japan, said separately that it would not make sense for Japan not to endorse the NUG as the rightful government because Tokyo has denounced the coup and is urging the junta to release San Suu Kyi and other detainees and resume Myanmar's democratic political process. She said,

"We would not want Japan to dismiss the will of the Myanmar people.. We want Japan to side with us not the military."

Coup de'etat - Myanmar 2021

A coup d'état (French for "blow of state") or coup is the removal and seizure of a government and its powers. Typically, it is an illegal, unconstitutional seizure of power by a political faction, the military, or a dictator. A coup d'état in Myanmar began on the morning of 1 February 2021, when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the Myanmar's military which later vested power in a stratocracy. Coup proclaimed a state of emergency and declared power had been transferred to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services.

Military rule declared the results of the November 2020 General Election invalid even though most of Myanmar's people were content with the results. The coup d'état occurred a day before the Parliament of Myanmar was due to swear in elected members from the 2020 election. To hinder the ceremony, President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained, with ministers and Members of Parliament.

This obviously triggered mass protests and lethal fold of events. More than 750 people have been killed over 2.5 months of protests while thousands are detained.

On April 24, Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing met leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta where he was urged to immediately stop ongoing military violence.

(With inputs from ANI)