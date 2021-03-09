Myanmar Security Forces Kill 2 Anti-coup Protesters In Myitkyina; 1700+ Now Under Arrest

Amid the political tension in Burma, security forces on March 8 shot dead two people in Northern Myanmar, according to Associated Press. The victims were shot in the head during anti-coup protests in Myitkyina in Kachin State. Local media outlets reported that the protesters in the street were seen backing away from tear gas, responding with rocks, then fleeing after a fusillade of what seemed to be an automatic gun.

The protesters carried away a number of injured people, including one apparent fatality, a person who has sustained a head wound. A second body was later seen on a stretcher, with head covered with a cloth. Security forces, on the other hand, clamped down on protesters, firing tear gas to break up a cord of about 1,000 people who were demonstrating in the Capital, Naypyitaw.

Despite the arbitrary detentions, ruthless beatings by the soldiers, harassment during the overnight raids in ongoing stringent crackdowns, civilians in more than half a dozen cities congregated in defiance to the military’s unlawful seizure of power. Demanding the restoration of the democracy and release of their civilian leader Suu Kyi, protesters confronted the military on Monday as well. Thus far, the military Junta has killed more than 56, according to a UN report, including young teenagers aged 17 and 19, many of whom were shot in the chest and succumbed to lethal wounds while they were being rushed to the ambulance service.

At least 1,700 anti-coup protesters arrested

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in Mandalay, five fighter jets from the Burmese Air Force flew over as protests flared in an attempt to intimidate and in a demonstration of force to the citizens. UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, condemned the threats of the defiant military as she spoke to reporters at UN headquarters. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked Myanmar’s armed forces to reverse the coup and restore the democratically elected government, issuing warnings against the escalating military crackdown and shootings.

"Everything points to troops adopting shoot to kill tactics to suppress the protests, and with silence from the military administration, there is a growing consensus that this has been authorized by the government," Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Research, Emerlynne Gil, said in a statement. Amnesty berated the command of coup leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, holding him responsible for the “harrowing scenes now unfolding across Myanmar and textbook brutality” and military’s deployment of lethal weaponry against citizens. At least 1,700 anti-coup protesters have been arrested by the military Junta so far, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said in a report.

(Image: AP)

