Myanmar Stages 'silent Protest' Against Military Killings; UN Condemns Rights Abuses

Hundreds of thousands of residents in conflict-hit Myanmar organised a silent protest on Friday to raise their voices against the recent killings of villagers by the military junta. Despite multiple warnings and embargoes, the military has increased its atrocities on the pro-democracy protesters in the southeast Asian country. On Tuesday, local media floated reports of the Tatmadaw ‘shooting and burning’ at least 11 people in the Sagaing region. The brutalities evoked strict reactions from the international community including Washington which termed it as “credible and sickening.” The UN, meanwhile, said that it was an “alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses.”

As a part of the silent protests, Yangon residents restricted themselves in their homes. Yangon is the largest city in the country and has served as the country capital previously. On Friday, it was eerily quiet with shops and restaurants shut down. At around 4 pm (local time), people in Yangon neighbourhoods clapped to mark the end of the protests.

A similar scenario was witnessed in Mandalay. According to a report by Al Jazeera, all businesses in Myanmar’s second-largest city were shut down to avoid violence by the military. Other parts which witnessed absolute silence were the city of Mawlamyine and towns across the northern Sagaing region.

What did the United Nations say?

Soon after reports of the killings of the villagers surfaced, Spokesperson Rupert Colville at a news briefing in Geneva said, "In the last week alone, security forces have killed and burned to death 11 people, among them five minors, and rammed vehicles into protesters exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly."

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in a statement said that the situation (in Myanamar) is "deepening on an unprecedented scale." Since the Tatmadaw seized power in the country on February 1, protests have erupted across the Southeast Asian country leading to the deaths of over 1,300 people. On Monday, the military confirmed that three people- two men and a woman - have been injured. Additionally, more than eleven people were arrested.

@UNHumanRights calls on int'l community to redouble efforts to hold #Myanmar military accountable after alarming escalation of grave #humanrights abuses, including burning to death of 11 people this week, among them five minors. Full statement here 👉https://t.co/BdwwSNna4x pic.twitter.com/XzClTWys1u — UN Human Rights Asia (@OHCHRAsia) December 10, 2021

