Myanmar Teacher-turned-activist May Hnin Aye Shot Dead In Sagaing Region

As Myanmar has been witnessing turmoil since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, at eacher-turned-activist May Hnin Aye was shot dead by three gunmen in Sagaing region. The perpetrators are suspected to be operating for the military regime. The incident took place on 24 October, Sunday, when Aye and her husband were relaxing on their porch and three men approached in a white automobile wearing civil clothes, began firing at them.

As the pair rushed to get inside the house, the attackers pursued them while firing. The bullets hit Hnin Aye's arm, leg, and chest, which eventually took her life, as per Kyaw Win Sein, May Hnin Aye's brother-in-law and leader of the protest. Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported that apart from Aye, no one else was injured.

Civil Disobedience Movement in Myanmar

May Hnin Aye was among the over 2,00,000 teachers throughout Myanmar, who left their jobs and took to the streets to participate in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM), when in a February 1 coup, the military overthrew Myanmar's democratically elected administration. In the protest, physicians, nurses, engineers, as well as bankers have participated, halting most of the function throughout the country, in an attempt to give additional pressure on the junta for changing their minds.

Meanwhile, the military regime has been attacking the CDM members in brutal assaults by striking employees and protestors over the last few months. According to RFA, the junta has forced some educators and other professionals to join back in their work, despite the fact that many continue to participate in anti-government rallies.

Speculations around May Hnin Aye's death

According to friends and relatives of May Hnin Aye, she was not only targeted for her participation in the CDM protest but instead for her connection with Kyaw Win Sein. They believe that this was an act of vengeance against Kyaw Win Sein, who is a prominent student activist and wanted by the military junta for the suspicion of killing pro-military militia members.

In addition to it, Maung Mawt, an alleged military informant was identified by residents on the day of May Hnin Aye's death. He was seen when a commander of the Pyu Saw Htee group in Homalin township, was shot and killed. Pyu Saw Htee is a group that was apparently founded with military assistance to combat anti-regime rebellion in Myanmar's Sagaing area and elsewhere, according to RFA.

The Bangkok origin Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, as per RFA, revealed that junta troops have murdered 1,242 citizens and imprisoned at least 7,038, largely during crackdowns on anti-junta demonstrations, nine months following the military takeover.

(Image: ANI)