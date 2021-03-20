Myanmar: Two More Journalists Detained As Tensions In Myanmar Escalate

As a part of the Myanmar military's intensified efforts to stop the information regarding coup from coming out, two more journalists were arrested on Friday, March 19. According to the reports by Mizzima News, one of its former reporters, Than Htike Aung, and Aung Thura, who is a journalist from the BBC’s Burmese-language service, were detained by men who looked like plainclothes security agents outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw. The journalists were covering legal proceedings against Win Htein, who is a detained senior official from the National League for Democracy.

According to the reports by AP, about 40 journalists have been arrested since February 1. BBC condemned the actions of the authorities in Myanmar as it said that it is “extremely concerned” that Aung Thura had been taken away. In a statement, BBC said, “The BBC takes the safety of all its staff in Myanmar very seriously and we are doing everything we can to find Aung Thura”. It also called on the authorities “to help locate him and confirm that he is safe”.

Current situation in Myanmar

Earlier, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said that at least 149 people have been killed since the Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar. According to ANI, Shamdasan informed that as a result of “unlawful” use of lethal force since February 1, at least 149 people have been killed. She even went on to note that under martial law, military law would apply to civilians with both stricter curfews and subjecting offenders to military tribunals without the right of appeal.

The situation in Myanmar is getting worse day by day with the military intensifying crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, politicians, journalists, and activists. Amid the political turmoil, the United Nations also raised concern about the rising food and fuel prices in the South-East Asian nation, where people have been protesting against the military coup for more than one and a half months. Prices of basic food products have skyrocketed in Myanmar, with some places reporting spikes as high as 25-30%. The international agency said the price of rice, which is a staple in the Burmese food culture, rose by about 3% on average in markets across the country.