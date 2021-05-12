Myanmar: UN Calls For ASEAN's Increased Involvement Against Violations Under Military Rule

The United Nations rights office (OHCHR) on Tuesday marked the hundredth day since the Myanmar military coup while "brutal" repression of protestors continues, despite all international efforts to terminate violence. Addressing a media briefing, the OHCHR spokesperson Rupert Colville said,

"The military authorities are showing no sign of letting up in their brutal crackdown on opponents in a bid to consolidate their hold on power. While much of world's attention has been on the number of peacefyl protestors and bystanders killed by the security forces, the authorities continue to commit other gross human rights violations against people in Myanmar."

The OHCHR spokesperson also summoned greater international involvement to prevent the human rights situation in Myanmar from degrading any further. He urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to "react quickly and to intensify its actions" to ensure Myanmar's military leadership complies with the commitments it made in the five-point plan agreed at the regional bloc's meeting of leaders on April 24, in Jakarta.

Coup de'etat - Myanmar 2021

A coup d'état (French for "blow of state") or coup is the removal and seizure of a government and its powers. Typically, it is an illegal, unconstitutional seizure of power by a political faction, the military, or a dictator. A coup d'état in Myanmar began on the morning of 1 February 2021, when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the Myanmar's military which later vested power in a stratocracy. Coup proclaimed a state of emergency and declared power had been transferred to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services.

Military rule declared the results of the November 2020 General Election invalid even though most of Myanmar's people were content with the results. The coup d'état occurred a day before the Parliament of Myanmar was due to swear in elected members from the 2020 election. To hinder the ceremony, President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained, with ministers and Members of Parliament. On April 24, Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had even met leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta where he was urged to immediately stop ongoing military violence.

This obviously triggered mass protests and lethal fold of events. As of May 10, at least 782 people have been killed as security forces used unnecessary, disproportionate and lethal force, to suppress demonstrations and other forms of public participation, , UN News reported.

Over the past month, the military leadership has issued more than 1561 arrest warrants against civil society activists, trade unionists, journalists, academics, public personalities and online voices, forcing the vast majority of them underground.