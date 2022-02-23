Myanmar: UN Rights Expert Urges Member State To Halt Weapons' Supply To Military Junta

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, urged the UN Member States on Tuesday, February 22, to stop exporting weapons to Myanmar's military rulers. Tom Andrews claimed, in a report to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, that these such weapons are being used on civilians. He also called for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to vote on a resolution prohibiting this trade. "It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar. The more the world delays, the more innocent people, including children, will die in Myanmar," he said in a press release.

According to Andrews, these transfers truly "shock the conscience" and blocking the junta's access to weapons is the first step in putting an end to their atrocities. He identified countries like China, Russia, and Serbia, that have been supplying the junta with armaments that are being used to attack civilians since the coup last year in Myanmar. The Special Rapporteur stated that Myanmar's people are pleading with the United Nations to act, and they are entitled to an up-or-down vote on a Security Council resolution prohibiting the sale of such weapons.

UNGA passed resolution to stop supply of weapons to Myanmar

"Many families are finding themselves in the cross-hairs of weapons of war that the Member States are supplying. This must end," Andrews remarked. The report lists countries that have approved weapons supplied to Myanmar since 2018, a period he claims was marked by widespread military atrocities against the Rohingya ethnic minority. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution last year in June, urging member states to halt the supply of armaments to Myanmar. The people of Myanmar, civil society organisations, and foreign human rights advocacy groups applauded this move, according to Andrews.

Myanmar's military ousted country's elected govt last year

It is to mention that the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1, 2021. It came as her party -- National League for Democracy was set to begin a second term in office after winning a landslide victory in the election. According to the data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 1,500 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February last year.

(Image: Twitter/@UNGeneva/AP)