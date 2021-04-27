Myanmar Witnesses Civil Disobedience Protests, Military Confrontation Despite ASEAN Talks

Protesters in hundreds of thousands took to the street in Myanmar on Monday in defiance to the military Junta, once again confronting the security forces against the February 1 coup, demanding to oust the military’s oppressive regime. The rebellion came just a day after South-East Asian leaders reached a consensus with Myanmar's junta chief to end all hostilities, violence, and tumult within the southeast Asian nation. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders announced earlier yesterday that they had taken a commitment from Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing to halt all humanitarian breaches by instructing his troops to refrain from killing protesters.

In an official public statement, ASEAN members also stressed that they reached a common decision with Myanmar’s military chief to release the protesting civilians arbitrarily detained as they led talks in a meeting chaired by Brunei at the ASEAN Secretariat building in Jakarta. Myanmar’s armed forces have killed as many as 700 civilians and have taken hostage more than 700 demonstrating civilians. On Monday, however, undeterred by the military’s use of lethal force, demonstrators congregated at the second most populous Yangon neighbourhood flashing anti-coup banners and three-fingered salute as a sign that they were continuing their resolve to achieve freedom and restoration of Myanmar’s democratically elected government.

Channel NewsAsia television (CNA) broadcasted Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong telling reporters: ”He said he (Min Aung Hlaing) heard us, he would take the points in, which he considered helpful. He was not opposed to ASEAN playing a constructive role, or an ASEAN delegation visit, or humanitarian assistance.”

The ASEAN Leaders' Meeting took place at the #ASEAN Secretariat today, presided by Brunei Darussalam - ASEAN Chair 2021. All member states discussed about ASEAN Community building, external affairs & regional developments. More on the Chairman's Statement: https://t.co/z0sFvwT61p pic.twitter.com/AtS72fHeX7 — ASEAN (@ASEAN) April 24, 2021

Breach of 'five-point consensus'

Armed forces, at many protesting sites, deployed coercion, according to the on-ground reporters, as they attempted to disperse the revolting mob despite that the Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing had committed to ASEAN to suspend the use of force against the protesting civilians. The scenes represented a clear failure of the ASEAN meeting in Jakarta, and a breach of its public statement expressing a “five-point consensus” to tackle the Myanmar crisis. The southeast leaders had earlier touted plans to restore peace and stability in Myanmar on the way to being called ‘Southeast Asia Syria’ by the foreign press.

"We tried not to accuse his [Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing] side too much because we don't care who's causing it. But we just stressed that the violence must stop. For him, it's the other side that's causing the problems. But he agreed that violence must stop,” Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters at a news conference after the ASEAN meet. "He did not reject what was put forward by me and many other colleagues," Muhyiddin Yassin had clearly emphasized.

