Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Accused Of 4 New Charges In Mandalay Court

At a court in Mandalay, Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused with four more accusations of corruption.

Lawyer Min Min Soe said on Monday that four fresh complaints had been filed against Suu Kyi in a court in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, which has scheduled July 22 as the date for a hearing, according to Kyodo News.

Suu Kyi had already been charged with violating the Official Secrets Act, unlawfully importing walkie-talkies, distributing information that fuelled civil unrest, and violating COVID-19 regulations during elections when she was imprisoned on February 1st.

She's also accused of taking USD 600,000 and gold unlawfully, as well as abusing her power by renting property and a building. Meanwhile, according to Kyodo News, the majority of the cases against her are being handled by a court in the capital, Naypyitaw.

During Myanmar's previous phase of military administration, the country's deposed civilian leader was held in house arrest for more than 15 years.

Meanwhile, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a rights organisation monitoring the situation in Myanmar, stated on Monday that the number of individuals killed by security forces had risen to at least 902, up from roughly 890 the week before.

Suu Kyi was deposed by the army, which claimed her party had cheated in the November elections, a charge denied by the previous election commission and international monitors.

The army has been unable to regain control since then. It is subjected to regular protests, crippling strikes, killings and bomb assaults, and a return of conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands.

The Myanmar military detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of her political party in a coup on February 1, 2021. A day after capturing power in Myanmar, the military released the majority of the country's imprisoned regional and state chief ministers, but there was no word on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi or President U Win Myint.

According to Khin Maung Zaw, both Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, who is also accused of breaking COVID-19, appeared to be in good health.

Suu Kyi, who has been locked off from the rest of the world, is accused of a list of crimes that could land her in prison for more than a decade.