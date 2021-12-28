Myanmar's Famous Actor Paing Takhon Jailed For 3 Years For Protesting Against Military

Days after massacring over 35 civilians, Myanmar’s military has jailed one of the most popular celebrities in the country-Paing Takhon. According to a Facebook post by his sister, the Tatmadaw made the arrest back in April, when nearly 50 soldiers-who came in military trucks- arrested the actor from his home. However, on Tuesday BBC reported that he has been awarded a prison term of three years.

Since the February 1 coup d'état, the 24-year-old model and actor participated in several pro-democracy protests since the Tatmadaw seized power on February 1. Not only that, but Takhon was also vocal about condemning the military junta and their coercive measures. He had made several social media posts about former state councillor Aung San Suu Kyi and other ousted leaders, demanding their immediate release. Notably, both his Facebook and Instagram accounts were taken down shortly following his arrest.

"We strongly condemn the military coup. We demand immediate release of state counselor [sic] Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, civilian government ministers and elected members of parliament [sic]," Takhon is said to have written in an online post. "We demand to respect 2020 election results and form new civilian [sic] government soonest by NLD led parliament [sic]," he had added further.

Over 1,380 people have been killed

The Southeast Asian nation has been hit with gruelling violence after military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared a coup d’état on February 1. Not only have Myanmar’s democratically elected lawmakers including ousted state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi detained but hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in the “fight for democracy”. According to the rights group AAPP, more than 1,380 people have been killed, 11,248 total arrested, while 1,964 were currently evading an arrest warrant.

Last week, at least 35 people, including senior citizens, women, and children, were allegedly killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar’s Kayah state, a local rights body said. In its report, the Karenni Human Rights Group said that all the charred bodies were discovered in the wee hours of December 25. “We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post adding that the gruesome discovery was made near Mo So village of Hpruso town.

(Image: paingtakhonfanclubmyanma/Insta)