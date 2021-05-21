Myanmar's Junta-backed Election Commission To Dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's Party: Report

After over three months after Myanmar’s military overthrew the civilian elected government, the junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because it was fraud in November 2020 election, reported Myanmar Now on May 21 citing a commissioner. The media outlet further said that the decision to dissolve the party was made during a meeting with political parties even though it was boycotted by major parties including NLD. In the election that the junta said triggered its coup, NLD won with an overwhelming majority.

Now, the chairman of the junta-backed Union Election Commission of Myanmar, Thein Soe said that NLD’s election conduct was illegal “so we will have to dissolve the party's registration,” as per the report. He further said that “Those who did that will be considered as traitors and we will take action.” As per CNN report, both the junta spokesperson and for a pro-democracy national unity government that includes the ousted NLD members did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The latest development in the Southeast Asian country came after the Myanmar military took over power on February 1 alleging fraud in the November election that was won by Suu Kyi’s party. Suu Kyi has fought for democracy in the country for several decades before the tentative reforms began ten years ago. At the time, the Election Commission had upheld the results of the November elections and rejected the army’s complaints.

Activists Say 802 People Killed By Security Forces

Apart from the junta-led clampdown on democracy despite nationwide anti-coup protests, Myanmar activists have also said that the security forces have killed over 800 people since the demonstrations began in February. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said that as of May 17, 802 people have died in the junta’s violent crackdown on its opposition. The group added in its daily briefing that “This is the number verified by AAPP, the actual number of fatalities is likely much higher.” It further detailed six additional fatalities including the towns in Chin state and in districts of Myanmar’s major cities including Mandalay and Yangon.

IMAGE: AP