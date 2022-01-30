Myanmar's Junta Burning 'village After Village' To Suppress Opposition: Report

As the Myanmar junta completes one year in power after outsing the civilian government on 2 February 2021, evidence has grown of the regime’s scorched-earth tactics in a bid to terrorise the citizens. According to The Guardian, apart from killing dozens of civilians including children, the military has even deployed a scorched earth campaign as part of its escalating terror. The media report further stated that Myanmar Witness, which collects evidence of military abuses, has noted at least 57 incidents where buildings in villages and other civilian areas were burnt.

It is to note that many of such incidents are attributed to the military which seized the power last year and since then jailed the Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted Myanmar President Win Myint. Since then, the entire country has been engulfed in crises including mass killings and scorched earth campaigns. According to the report, extensive damage has been recorded within Thantlang, in the northwest Chin state of the country.

Furthermore, the extent of violence in Myanmar was reminiscent of the crackdown of Rohingyas in Rakhine state back in 2017, said Aung Myo Min, human rights minister of the National Unity Government (NUG), the administration in exile. The Guardian quoted Myo Min as saying, “They sent more troops, they went village to village and torched all the houses, and forced the massive displacement to other areas…It’s the same pattern.”

Two Members From Suu Kyi's Ousted Party Given Death Sentence

Just earlier this week, Myanmar’s military tribunal sentenced members of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) to death for terror offences. Raising concerns over the junta’s crackdown on the Nobel laureate’s party, two prominent activists were sentenced to death for alleged involvement in terrorist activists, reported AP citing an army television station’s report Friday.

Myawaddy TV said on its evening news broadcast that Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, and Phyo Zeyar Thaw, also known as Maung Kyaw, were convicted under the Southeast Asian Counterterrorism Law. According to the report, they were found guilty of offences involving explosives, bombings and financing terrorism.

Both individuals have been detained since their arrests. As per AP, they were unable to comment on the allegations and no lawyer ever emerged to comment on their beliefs. Earlier in October last year, Min Yu’s wife, Nilar Thein denied the allegations lodged against her husband. Furthermore, the details of their trials were unavailable as the proceedings were carried out in a closed military court. It still remains unclear if both cases are linked.

Image: AP