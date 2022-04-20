Myanmar's Military Government Refutes Reports Of Fuel Shortage As 'unfounded Rumour'

Myanmar's military government on Tuesday refuted reports of fuel shortage in the country, saying that the rumours are "unfounded." The Myanmar Ministry of Electricity and Energy also claimed that the "false" information about low gasoline supply has also led to panic buying and people, including queues outside petrol pumps. The Ministry also added, as cited by The Associated Press, that the inadequate infrastructure for retail sales is to blame for the shortage of supply to consumers.

Gas stations in the largest Myanmar city, Yangon, shut down on Tuesday after running off their stock. The Ministry, however, sent a statement to an AP journalist claiming that Myanmar has sufficient supplies in storage tanks, and has two unloaded vessels docked at the main Yangon port. Meanwhile, motorists in the city complained that they were asked to purchase fuel at a fixed price of 1,975 kyats ($1.07) for petrol and 2,160 kyats ($1.17) for diesel.

Meanwhile, an executive of a private fuel company in Yangon told AP that the commotion among the public emerged after the Myanmar central bank asked all to convert dollars to the country's currency or face consequences. The conversions were to be made at a 1,850 kyat per dollar rate, which was significantly less than the market value of 2,030 kyats per dollar. An order communicating the same said that step was in view of paying off debts with hard cash in order to ensure the purchase of key supplies such as fuel and weapons. However, the Myanmar Energy Ministry claimed that it is working to ensure panic and retail resumes business normally.

A spokesperson for the ruling military junta, Zaw Min Tun, told state television MRTV that the fuel shortage rumour was being spread by companies since they do not want the dollar exchange rate to be fixed. Tun further accused Myanmar media of "operating in exile" to create problems for the military government. The exchange of dollars will begin on Wednesday (April 20), as per AP.

Cash crunch in Myanmar

Myanmar has faced a physical shortage of banknotes ever since the military coup toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021 accusing her of corruption and manhandling of COVID. The south-east Asian nation ever since has been struggling to stay afloat after the Western government imposed financial sanctions on the military government.

The economic instability was further fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to experts predicting a potential civil war in the country. The fragile banking system has also resulted in long waiting hours for customers outside the banks. On the other hand, fuel companies are unable to import fuel under stringent laws leading to a depleting stock.

(Image: AP)