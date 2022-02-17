Myanmar's Military Razed Over 4,500 Civilian Houses Since February 2021 Coup: Report

Since the February 2021 coup that ousted Myanmar's civilian government, the country's military - the Tatmadaw - has razed at least 4,571 civilian homes. More than half of the houses were razed in the Sagaing region as the military set around 2,567 homes ablaze, ANI reported, citing RFA. The Tatmadaw targeted houses in areas where anti-junta resistance in the form of pro-democracy People's Defence Force militias and armed ethnic groups has been fierce.

The military set fire on 976 houses in Chin state, 626 houses in Magway region, 310 houses in Kayah state and dozens of houses in Mandalay region, Bago region, Kayin state, Tanintharyi region, Radio Free Asia reported, citing research group Data for Myanmar, which monitors the effect of political and armed conflicts in the Southeast Asian region. The Tatmadaw started targetting houses at the end of May in 2021 and the incidents peaked between October and December in 2021 and February, 2022, as per the data.

Man returns home, finds his 'house was gone'

A 35-year old man from Magway's Gangaw township who spoke on the condition of anonymity told RFA that when he came back to the house fleeing the military raid, he found that his "house was gone" and "it had been turned to ashes."

He added that he has lost around 50 million kyats (₹21,11,568) and his food supplies and he was now living in a small shed. Furthermore, the man stated that he is now eating food that has been donated for refugees and alleged that the Myanmar military was conducting arson attacks in Hnan Khar village, which has resulted in several people becoming homeless.

Myanmar coup

On 1 February 2021, Myanmar's military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the people of the country have been protesting against the Tatmadaw and demanding restoration of democracy. The international community has also raised concerns over the situation in Myanmar. According to the Assistance Association For Political Prisoners (BURMA), 1,557 have died, 9,160 people are currently under detention while 1,974 people are currently evading warrants in Myanmar.

