Myanmar's National Unity Government Urges Japanese PM To Recognize Its Legitimacy

Myanmar's National Unity Government wrote a letter to Japan urging the government to recognize the "legitimate governing body", ANI reported citing local media reports. According to the report, the letter was written last month and was addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. In the letter, the NUG said it intends to set a representative office in Japan to counter the Myanmar Embassy in Tokyo. According to the shadow government, the embassy is currently under the influence of the military government.

Notably, National Unity Government is a Burmese government in exile formed by the committee representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw. It is an organisation of elected legislators and members of parliament ousted by a military coup. Before the coup ousted the group, it had opened representative offices in several other locations including, the United States, South Korea and Britain.

According to NHK World, the military regime has designated NUG as a terrorist group earlier this year. According to Kyodo News, then Japan PM Yoshihide Suga was in power when the military took over the administrative charge of the country. Since then, the newly appointed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has not recognized the Tatmadaw-- the official name of the armed forces of Myanmar. The government has also distanced itself from embargoes imposed by Western countries.

Japan is not in the mood to entertain the NUG proposal

Citing Kyodo News sources, a senior official of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, will not "entertain" the proposal sent by the NUG. When asked about receiving any letter from the group, the ministry official denied commenting. Another source told the Japanese media the ministry had received a letter from the group in which they congratulated PM Kishida and Foreign Minister on assuming their posts. The source also confirmed that the group had mentioned holding an urgent meeting between Hayashi and NUG-appointed counterpart Zin Mar Aung.

Know more about the current situation of Myanmar

It is worth mentioning that Myanmar currently comes under the control of the Junta regime that had ousted the democratically elected government and has been ruling the country since February 1. The military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,300 people have been killed in the protest. Despite mounting pressure domestically as well as globally, the Junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, refused to step down from his post.

