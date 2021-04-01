Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 'good health', says lawyer

Myanmar’s ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health, her lawyer said after having a virtual meeting on Wednesday. According to reports, Suu Kyi, who has been under detention since the February 1 coup, has a brief meeting with a member of her legal team on March 31, ahead of a court hearing on Thursday. After the meeting, Suu Kyi’s lawyer informed that the 75-year-old Nobel laureate looked in good health during the video conference.

Suu Kyi and her political aides were arrested on February 1 after the military overthrew the democratically elected government in the country. Suu has not appeared in the public ever since and concerns around her health had started to surface. On Wednesday, the military reportedly allowed Suu Kyi’s lawyer to meet her on a video call in the presence of police, while she was constantly being monitored by a guard. Suu Kyi is facing charges of corruption over allegations that she took bribes while in office.

The military accused the government of engaging in illegal activities, including election fraud and corruption. However, experts suggest that the military orchestrated the coup because it feared that Suu Kyi’s government would reduce the number of seats reserved for the Army in the national parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide. Suu Kyi had earlier promised to slowly end the reservation for the military, which takes 25% of the total seats in the parliament.

The military accused the government of engaging in illegal activities, including election fraud and corruption. However, experts suggest that the military orchestrated the coup because it feared that Suu Kyi’s government would reduce the number of seats reserved for the Army in the national parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide. Suu Kyi had earlier promised to slowly end the reservation for the military, which takes 25% of the total seats in the parliament.

Aftermath of coup

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. After security forces failed to bring the widespread protests under control, the junta ordered the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, killing more than five hundred people since February and arresting thousands of others. The military has also detained several human rights activists, pro-democracy advocates, journalists, and politicians since the coup occurred earlier last month.

The United States Department of State on Tuesday ordered all non-essential embassy staff to leave Myanmar amid mounting global pressure on the military junta. The US has also suspended trade with the military council and is currently working to impose sanctions. The international community has strongly condemned the ongoing crackdown on civilians and other pro-democracy protesters, who are being persecuted for voicing their opinions.

(Image Credit: AP)