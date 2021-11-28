Myanmar's Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Poised To Hear Verdict In Incitement Trial

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will soon hear the verdict in an incitement trial that charged her of instigating residents against the country's military leaders. According to a report in The Guardian, if found guilty, the 76-year-old could face a jail term lasting three years. Notably, the incitement charges mark a single case from a catalogue that also includes violation of Article 25 of the National Disaster Management Law.

The former State Counsellor of Myanmar has been under house arrest in Yangon since she was ousted in a Coup d'état on February 1. Her trial began on February 16, in secret and sans the knowledge of her lawyers. Experts and observers have labelled the trial as an effort to keep Suu Kyi out of the political arena.

Over 10,000 peope detained

Meanwhile, the country’s military (Tatmadaw) led by General Min Aung Hlaing has bolstered its crackdown on the pro-democracy population. As of November 27, a total of 1.295 people have been killed while another 10,517 have been detained by the troops. A total of 1,954 have been evading arrests, according to the latest tally by Myanmarese Rights group AAPP.

Earlier this month, Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the ousted democratic leader of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi along with 15 other political figures for an alleged fraud committed in the November 2020 general elections. The announcement was published on 16 November in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media outlets of the Southeast Asian country. The same allegations were cited by the Myanmar military for its 1 February seizure of power that toppled the democratically-elected government of Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy party was about to start its second five-year term in office after its momentous win in the polls. The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party witnessed unexpectedly heavy losses. Even the Independent observers including the Asian Network for Free elections said that they did not find any substantive irregularities in the polls even though some aspects were criticised.

