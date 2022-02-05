Myanmar's Ousted Leader Suu Kyi Faces 150 Years In Person After Another Corruption Charge

Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, February 4, was slapped with the 11th corruption charge and now faces 150 years in prison. She was previously sentenced to four more years in prison after a court in Myanmar found her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, and violating the COVID-19 restrictions last month.

The 76-year-old Nobel laureate’s four-year jail term which was based on two other charges, was halved in a partial pardon granted to the Myanmar junta chief.

On Friday, the detained leader of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) was charged under the Anti-Corruption Law for bribery, which entails punishment of 15 years, according to The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper. Suu Kyi faces almost a dozen of charges including incitement, violation of Article 25 of the National Disaster Management Law, violation of COVID-19 protocols, and violation of the Official Secrets Act. However, she has denied all allegations against her.

Former State Counsellor of Myanmar held under detention in Yangon

Former State Counsellor of Myanmar was taken into custody after the February 1 Coup d’état by the military Junta. She has since been held under detention in Yangon. Her trial began on February 16, in secret, and sans the knowledge of her lawyers. Experts and observers have labelled the trial as an effort to keep Suu Kyi out of the political arena.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy achieved a landslide victory in November 2020 general election while the army’s base party lost several seats. Rejecting NLD's win, the junta claimed massive voter fraud following the results. At the time, the independent election observers had said that no fraud or irregularities were detected in the elections. Regardless, her government was overthrown and her party National League for Democracy (NLD) was blocked from starting a second term in the office.

As her trial was held, Suu Kyi’s lawyers were barred from speaking to the media, and journalists were forbidden from attending the proceedings being held in the military-built capital. Suu Kyi’s supporters argued that the charges framed against her contrived to legitimize the military’s actions, jail her and prevent her from returning to politics.

The new charge against her was announced shortly after the first anniversary of the coup and the military launched fresh attacks on the civilians as they launched huge protests defying the authoritarian military governance.

Troops reportedly set 400 houses ablaze, forcing thousands of Myanmar citizens to flee. Police further slapped another corruption charge against Aung San Suu Kyi for allegedly accepting $550,000 as a donation for a charity foundation named after her mother.