Myanmar's Ruling Party Under Aung San Suu Kyi Wins Majority Seats In General Elections

In Myanmar's General Election held on November 8, the ruling National League for Democracy party has won an absolute majority by securing a total of 920 seats. After the Union Election Commission completed its counting on Sunday, 920 out of the 1,106 NLD party candidates were elected to the three levels of Parliament.

As per ANI reports, the party secured 258 seats in the House of Representatives (Lower House), 138 seats in the House of Nationalities (Upper Houses), 501 seats in the Regional or State Parliaments, and 23 ethnic minority seats in the Regional or State Parliaments.

On the other hand, the Union Solidarity and Development Party won 71 seats out of the 1,089 candidates it had fielded. Out of this, 26 seats were for the House of Representatives (Lower House), 7 seats were for the House of Nationalities (Upper Houses) and 38 seats for the Regional or State Parliaments. The other remaining seats were taken by various other political parties and independent runners.

NLD Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has claimed victory as a representative in the lower house. Suu Kyi was projected to win even before the elections began. Hundreds of NLD supporters were seen celebrating in the streets of Yangon. President U Win Myint was elected along with Suu Kyi and Vice President Henry Van Thio was also elected as a representative in the Upper House for the next term of the parliament.

The year's election was marred with controversy as critics and opponents alleged it to be rigged in favour of Suu Kyi. The Election Commission of the country was accused of cancelling votes in constituencies where Suu Kyi's opponents were predicted to win. However, the election body insists that the voting was cancelled because of the armed conflict in the area with local guerrilla groups. Myanmar also faced international condemnation for denying the right to vote to several minority groups, including the Rohingyas.

