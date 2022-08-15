Myanmar's Suu Kyi Convicted On More Corruption Charges; 6 Years Added To Prison Sentence

Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted on Monday in more corruption cases and the military-run court added six years to her prison sentence, reported The Associated Press, citing a legal official. Similar to previous trials held against former leaders of the country which was taken over by the military last year, the latest court proceeding involving Suu Kyi was held behind closed doors without access to media or the public.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers were also forbidden by a gag order from revealing information about the proceedings. It is to mention that in the four corruption cases decided on Monday, Myanmar’s ousted leader was alleged to have abused her position to rent out public land at prices below the market level and built a residence with donations that were meant for charitable purposes. For each of the four counts, she received three years of sentences.

But, for three of them, she will be serving the sentences concurrently, meaning, she has to serve six more years in prison. However, Suu Kyi has denied all the charges. Her lawyers are expected to appeal. Suu Kyi was already sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of sedition, and corruption among others at trials that took place after the military ousted her elected government and detained her in February 2021.

Suu Kyi transferred to solitary confinement in prison

Just last month, Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred from a covert detention facility to a jail in the nation's capital. According to a military junta spokesperson, the deposed leader was taken to jail and was in solitary confinement. Further, legal officials familiar with the leader’s case stated that her current court hearings will be conducted in a newly constructed facility built on the jail grounds, The Associated Press reported.

It is to mention that other key leaders of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party and her government have also been arrested and imprisoned. According to authorities, the leaders of the NLD might dissolve the party before the next election.

The military junta seized power and detained Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021, the day when her party would have started a second-five year term in office as it had won in the November 2020 general election. The army clarified its move claiming that there had been massive voting fraud despite the fact that no major irregularities were found by the independent election observers.

Soon after the army took over, Myanmar witnessed nationwide street protests, making security forces use lethal force to stop the demonstrations. Since it started ruling the nation, military government has been accused of human rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests, killings and torture.

Image: AP