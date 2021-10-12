Myanmar's Suu Kyi, Ex-President Plead Not Guilty To Breaking COVID-19 Rules

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former Myanmar’s President Win Myint on October 11 pleaded “not guilty” to violating COVID-19 restrictions as the two were formally indicted since their arrest on February 1, when the country’s military, the Tatmadaw, in an organised coup overthrew the government.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has also been accused of corruption. Lawyer Min Min Soe said that four fresh complaints had been filed against Suu Kyi in a court in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. But the two leaders were indicted on October 11 for the charge of two counts under the Disaster Management Act for failing to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols instated last year during the general election campaign. Each count carries a penalty of up to three years imprisonment, PTI reported.

Myanmar’s special court in the capital Naypyitaw is also trying the Nobel prize holder Suu Kyi for importing walkie-talkies and unlicensed use of the radios, as well as incitement spreading false or inflammatory information that could disturb public order. Suu Kyi, Win Myint, and the former mayor of Naypyitaw, Myo Aung, late last month pleaded not guilty to their charges. They are expected to be indicted next week in connection with the radios, following which, the trial will proceed to a second stage after the prosecution hears the defence’s case to decide if it has some merit. Suu Kyi's supporters, and her party, although have condemned the arrest and the charges saying that it was an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s regime. the 76-year-old’s appeal on Monday to hold the hearings every two weeks instead of weekly as she was “getting tired of it” was rejected.

Suu Kyi charged under Official Secrets Act

Suu Kyi has been charged with violating the Official Secrets Act, unlawfully importing walkie-talkies, distributing information that fuelled civil unrest, and violating COVID-19 regulations during elections when she was imprisoned on February 1. She's also accused of taking $600,000 and gold unlawfully, as well as abusing her power by renting property and a building.

Meanwhile, according to Kyodo News, the majority of the cases against her are being handled by a court in the capital, Naypyitaw. Suu Kyi was deposed by the army, which claimed her party had cheated in the November elections, a charge denied by the previous election commission and international monitors. A day after capturing power in Myanmar, the military released the majority of the country's imprisoned regional and state chief ministers, but there was no word on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi or President Win Myint.