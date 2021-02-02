Myanmar’s Yangon International Airport Closed; All Flights Suspended Until April 30

Myanmar has shut its international airport in Yangon, its main gateway, after the military seized power on February 1. According to Myanmar Times, a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued on the same day informed that all flights to the aerodrome, including domestic and international relief flights, are suspended until April 30, 23:59. It is worth noting that the state power in Myanmar has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing, while the nation’s first Vice President Myint Swe will be serving as the acting president of the country.

Myanmar’s military has detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials in a series of early morning raids on Monday. The Myanmar Army has said that it carried out the detentions in response to fraud in last November’s general election that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. Along with Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials of Myanmar have also been detained.

All communications to Naypyitaw appeared to have been disrupted and Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party could not be reached. All banks nationwide have shut down, reported The Bangkok Post. According to an announcement, all members of the Myanmar Banks Association are to close their banks unanimously, starting from Monday. As per reports, several people were also seen lining up at ATM’s in Yangon mind expectations of a cash crunch in the coming days.

US threatens to review sanction laws

Myanmar lawmakers were to gather Monday in the capital Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament since last year's election, with tensions lingering over recent comments by the military over 'taking an action' that were widely seen as threatening a coup. The military alleged that the elections were full of ‘irregularities’ and questioned the veracity of at least 9 million votes cast in November 2020 even though the country’s election commission rejected the claims of fraud. Myanmar military stressed that it will protect and abide by its constitution.

Meanwhile, following the reports of the arrest, countries including India, US, Australia and Canada have condemned the unlawful detention. Expressing deep concern, India said it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. The United States, on the other hand, vowed to take action against those responsible. US President Joe Biden himself has issued a statement and has condemned the current situation of Myanmar. He even has said, “United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action”.

