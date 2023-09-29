Mysterious ‘fairy Circles’ Dotting Africa And Australia Now Popping Up Across The World

In the dry regions of Western Australia's outback and Southern Africa's Namib Desert, circular discs of mud that are also known as "fairy circles" have been discovered. The fairy rings found in these two locations were spread over kilometres of terrain and resembled rows of polka dots.

Scientists and scholars have been interested in this phenomenon's intriguing origins for decades. In hundreds of new locations spread over 15 countries and three continents, the new study utilised artificial intelligence to recognise vegetation patterns resembling fairy rings. According to CNN, this study will aid scientists in their understanding of fairy circles and how they form globally.

Scientists taking help from AI

In the latest study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers have analysed datasets containing high-resolution satellite images of drylands, or arid ecosystems with scant rainfall from around the world. For analysing the patterns resembling fairy circles, they (scientists) are using a neural network, which is a type of AI that processes information in a manner similar to that of a brain.

According to the lead study author and a data scientist with the Multidisciplinary Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Alicante in Spain, Dr Emilio Guirado, "The use of artificial intelligence-based models on satellite imagery is the first time it has been done on a large scale to detect fairy-circle like patterns.”

263 dryland locations found to be potential fairy circle sites: Study

For the study, the researchers worked on the neural network to recognise fairy circles where they uploaded more than 15,000 satellite images taken over Namibia and Australia. Half of the images revealed fairy circles, and half did not. The scientists then fed their AI a dataset with satellite views of nearly 575,000 plots of land around the world, each measuring about 2.5 acres (1 hectare). After this, the neural network went through vegetation in those images and identified repeating circular patterns that resembled patterns of known fairy circles. With this AI technology, it evaluated the circles’ sizes and shapes as well as their locations, pattern densities and distribution.

The third step of the process includes the analysis of this output by the human review. Further, Guirado explained, " “We had to manually discard some artificial and natural structures that were not fairy circles based on photo-interpretation and the context of the area," reported CNN.

The results revealed 263 dryland locations where there were circular patterns similar to fairy circles in Namibia and Australia. These arid spots have been spread across Africa (the Sahel, Western Sahara and the Horn of Africa). The spots were also clustered in Madagascar and Midwestern Asia, as well as central and Southwest Australia.

