Mysterious 'furry Green Snake' Spotted In Thailand Leaves Netizens Baffled; Watch

Adding to the slew of videos featuring the discovery of mysterious animals, a clip featuring a bizarre creature that can be described as a 'furry green snake' is currently doing rounds on social media. The snake was spotted floating in a swamp in Thailand and the visuals of the reptile have been shared by Waraporn Panyasarn on Facebook. The creature was found in the Sakhon Nakhon province of Thailand by a local resident named Tu, Yahoo News reported. He spotted the two-feet long creature moving slowly in the dirty water near his home and he took it to his house.

After Tu brought the creature home, he placed it in a container before his family who were stunned to see the appearance of the creature. In the video, the furry creature can be seen moving in a zig-zag manner inside a container. His family fed small fish to the creature as they waited for authorities to identify it. Tu's niece Waraporn Panyasorn told Yahoo News that she had never witnessed a snake that appeared like this before, as per the Yahoo News report. She further added that they decided to keep the creature at home as the research about the creature could be useful for the people. The video has left netizens baffled on Facebook who shared their opinion in the comments section.

What do experts say?

Sam Chatfield, a snake species coordinator at Wildlife ARC on the NSW Central Coast, told Yahoo News Australia that the creature appeared like a puff-faced water snake and added that the scales on top of the skin are mostly made of keratin. The puff faced water snakes are reportedly mildly venomous special and mainly eat small fish or frogs, The Science Times reported. The puff-faced water snakes which are young are generally dark brown to black with hints of orange, red or pale bands while adults are generally plain brown or grey. These species can be found in Thailand, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia and inhabit freshwater bodies, such as ponds, swamps, and forest streams.

Image: Facebook/MiniFirst