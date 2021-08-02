Mysterious Meteor Explosion In Turkey Turns The Sky Green; Citizens And Netizens In Awe

A mysterious object has been caught on camera shooting through the sky above Turkey. The people of Izmir in Turkey were stunned as they heard an explosion in the sky during the night. After the explosion, the sky turned bright green for a few seconds. Social media has been flooded with videos of the event and netizens are of the opinion that the sky turned bright green due to a meteor.

A user who goes by the name gemmahowell8 on Twitter shared the video alongside the caption "Izmir Turkey overnight people thought it was a meteor". The video shows the object striking over the city of Izmir, Turkey and before disappearing, the object turned the sky green. The video not only shocked the people of the region, but also the social media users who saw it.

Hasan Ali Dal, an Astrophysics lecturer on Twitter explained that the event in Izmir was a meteor event. He added that the event is known as a "fireball". He added that the phenomenon occurs when a meteor begins to burn as a result of its rapid entry into the upper layers of the atmosphere and its heating. It usually burns away in the upper atmosphere and should be considered as a more specific version of the phenomenon known as a 'shooting star' among the people and it is often experienced during the period of meteorite rains. He added that the Perseid Meteor Shower occurs between July 24 and August 24 each year and revealed that presumably this piece is also associated with this rain.

The video of the event shared by gemmahowell8 on Twitter has garnered 20K views and several reactions. Netizens stunned to see the video took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "looks like a meteor, what else can it be? a rocket? Where was the impact?". Another individual commented, "ever notice how all "meteors" generally come from the same direction? up in the sky at an angle, always the same angle". Another individual commented, "Yeah there was a huge one in Russia several years back that behaved exactly like this did. Terribly scary sight, regardless!".

