'Mysterious' Worldwide Tsunami In 2021 Caused By Hidden 8.2 Magnitude Earthquake: Study

New research revealed that a 'shallow' 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean and generated a 'mysterious' worldwide tsunami that rocked the Earth in August 2021. According to the research, the powerful earthquake struck the South Sandwich Islands, a British colony in the South Atlantic causing the worldwide tsunami to hit coasts nearly 10,000 kilometres away. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) had first recorded a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, but later updated it to 8.2 the next day, Sputnik reported.

Researchers from the California Institute of Technology claim to have discovered the cause of last year's unexplained global tsunami. The quake that paved the way for the tsunami was 47 km below the Earth's surface. The earthquake was actually a sequence of sub-quakes that lasted several minutes, according to the study published this week in 'Geophysical Research Letters'. The researchers also stated that the earthquake which had an impact of 8.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, was only 15 kilometres underneath the surface.

The earthquake was "almost invisible" to monitoring equipment: Researchers

Furthermore, the researchers found that the earthquake was "almost invisible" to monitoring equipment despite its huge magnitude as it was buried in a tangle of seismic waves generated by several sub-earthquakes. The "silent" tremor, according to researchers, produced the tsunami that shook the world. It reached coasts almost 10,000 kilometres away in the North Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, as per Sputnik. Researchers also discovered that the breach was approximately 400 kilometres long, implying that a considerably greater earthquake should have occurred, Independent reported.

Although the tsunami was minor by the time it reached the shoreline, experts warn that such earthquakes may be dangerous if they cause a greater tsunami or strike a highly-populated area. Despite the fact that the tsunami was minimal, researchers also warn that such complex earthquakes can represent a substantial threat.

For our seismology friends: The 12 August 2021 South Sandwich Islands earthquake started and ended with some regular ruptures (E1, E2, E4, E5), but in the middle it had a huge subevent E3 that was only visible at very long period. Paper is here: https://t.co/LKnhOrXNSW pic.twitter.com/piXowY1KNl — Zhongwen Zhan (@ZhongwenZhan) February 8, 2022

Zhe Jia, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology stated, “It's very seldom complex earthquakes like this are observed. And if we don't use the right dataset, we cannot really see what was hidden inside,” Sputnik reported. The seismologist went on to say that to minimise earthquake-tsunami dangers, researchers need to rethink the approach. To do so, they need to characterise the real scale of large earthquakes, as well as their physical processes, quickly and correctly, he added.

Meanwhile, the researchers' next objective is to automate the identification of complicated earthquakes, similar to how minor tremors are now detected.

